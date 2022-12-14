AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) The Amherst Police Department is warning residents about an increase in package thefts.

Amherst Police said the thefts are occurring around the entire town, but are especially concentrated in apartment complexes. UPS, USPS, and FedEx all have secure delivery options to help avoid theft. UPS offers signature required delivery, and adult signature required delivery. Packages can also be shipped to a UPS access point.

USPS offers certified mail, a return receipt with the recipient’s signature, a certificate of mailing, or a signature confirmation. Valuable items can also be shipped by registered mail or held for pickup. FedEx offers Delivery Manager which a free option that allows customers to keep track of their packages.