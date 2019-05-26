Paint party celebrates beginning of Fresh Paint Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield’s first ever-mural festival officially kicks off next week.

A paint party was held on the North Lawn of the Springfield Museums Sunday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of “Fresh Paint Springfield.”

Members of the community and people of all ages painted on giant canvases alongside professional artists Sunday. The canvases will be collaged to create a mural that will be placed on one of the walls of the Chestnut Towers parking garage.

The mural’s lead artist, Greta McLain told 22News how the idea behind the mural came about.

“We had a couple days of these beautiful meetings where I shared about my work,” McLain explained. “We envisioned together what this mural could do, what it could say and the stories of the residents who live in the towers and what it means to them.”

Fresh Paint Springfield runs from June 2 to June 8.

22News is a proud sponsor.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.