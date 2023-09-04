CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers who placed delivery orders with Panda Express may be eligible for compensation or free food as a result of a recent class action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit alleged that the fast-food chain had charged hidden delivery fees with misleading disclosures. While Panda Express did not admit wrongdoing, it agreed to settle the lawsuit for $1.4 million.

The settlement is applicable to customers who placed delivery orders through the Panda Express website or app between July 17, 2020, and Feb. 16, 2022, and incurred a service fee charge during that time.

Customers who meet these criteria can submit a claim online through the settlement administrator’s website. They have until January 10, 2024, to file their claims.

The lawsuit contends that Panda Express advertised low-cost deliveries but added a 10% “service charge” to customers’ orders.

The compensation for eligible customers will vary based on the number of claims submitted. Each recovery is expected to exceed $10, according to Bloomberg News.

The settlement is scheduled for court approval on November 8, and if approved, customers could receive either a cash payment or up to two free medium entrée vouchers that can be redeemed through the Panda Express website or app.