AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has opened applications for a series of pandemic recovery grants for small businesses.

A total of $100,000 has been split up into three different grants. An amount of $40,000 will go to helping new businesses open brick-and-mortar locations in town.

Another $35,000 will go to technical assistance grants to help these new businesses get up and running – funding things like architect and attorney fees, branding costs, and web design.

The remaining money will be distributed to eligible existing businesses to help them recover from the pandemic.