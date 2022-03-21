HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The 2022 Saint Patrick’s Day parade wasn’t Holyoke’s only celebration this past weekend.

Earlier Sunday morning at the Wyckoff country club, the parade committee hosted its annual ambassadors breakfast.

Local officials and community members gathered to honor the 2020 award winner, US labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Walsh served as the mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021.

Mark Joyce, Holyoke Saint Patrick’s parade committee, the president said, “it’s an award that is given to an American of Irish descent, that’s contributed to the improvement of relations towards Ireland and the United States and Marty had a long history of doing just that.”

During his term as mayor, Walsh committed Boston to a sister city relationship with Belfast.

He has been an advocate for Irish American Business relations and his parents were Irish immigrants.