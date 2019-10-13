Paradise City Arts Festival returns to the Three County Fairgrounds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Art will be on display all weekend long at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton.

The Paradise City Arts Festival is one of the top art shows in Western Massachusetts and an annual Columbus Day weekend tradition.



“There is a lot of beautiful stuff, I mean that’s why we come back, said Debbi Anderson of Southwick. “I mean the jewlery, the woodworking is beautiful, and probably at home I have examples of all of that.”

The festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.Its always been held at the fairgrounds, but the venue has changed a lot over the years.



“The show has been transformed into a beautiful contemporary airy space and people just love the new layout,” said Linda Post, Founding Director, of the Paradise City Arts Festival.



From the beautiful paintings to the ceramics to the jewelry, there is a lot to see at the Paradise City Arts Festival. Some of the exhibitors have been coming here since the festival first began. Wendy Ellertson makes figures out of leather, including this hanging black-leathered octopus. She told 22News the customers and artists at the festival inspires her work.

“I love coming to the shows because it inspires me to push my work seeing other artists doing it and of course interacting with the customers, said Ellertson.

The 25th Paradise City Arts Festival will come to an end Monday at 4.