NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Annual Paradise City Festival is underway this holiday weekend and 22News was there to check out the assortment of unique artwork on display.

For 29 years, visitors from all over New England have flocked to the Paradise City Arts Festival to enjoy the wide range of creative works, music and food. It is held at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton with displays spaced out between three exhibition buildings.

“We have 220 artists from all over the country and they do everything from fashion and jewelry, to paintings, sculpture, and furniture. You can find pretty much anything you want here,” expressed the Founding Director of Paradise City Arts Festival, Linda Post.

If you’re a dog lover then you’re definitely in for a treat! New to the festival this year are hand-crafted and welded steel dog benches!

The owner of The Bench Dogs, Adele Cutrali-Valovich told 22News the reason she believes festival goers find them interesting, “The intricacy really happens in the design because it’s like building a stencil. Everyone finds them very interesting, and they walk by and they smile, which is nice because I think that’s what pets do for us.”

All of the artists go through a competitive jury process to showcase their work here. That’s why one visitor comes back year after year; to see what’s new and to feel inspired.

“I used to be a glass-blower and I ran a school for glass-blowing, so it’s always in my mind, how to be an artist, how to be affordable and make a living, and be creative. This collection is really, really fun,” expressed Sarah Diggdon from Northampton.

The fun continues Monday from 10am-4pm. Admission is $16 at the box office and parking is free.