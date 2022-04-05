SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Paraprofessionals in the Springfield school system protested Tuesday morning on Sumner avenue.

Paraprofessionals rallied for a pay scale that reflects the experience and current inflation, and to receive paid holidays and vacation.

According to a previous news release from Springfield Pubic Schools Chief Communications Officer, Azell Cavaan there have been persistent efforts from the Springfield schools to negotiate a fair contract with paraprofessionals.

The Labor Counsel and Chief Negotiator Sean Sweeny said, the union has made it very clear that they come into mediation begrudgingly, and what’s worse than that is the false narrative that union leadership continues to feed its members and the public,” he said, “the collective bargaining process would be much further along if both parties approached the mediation process with a sense of urgency and a desire to settle a fair and reasonable contract. The union is doing no favors for their members, SPS students, or the other hard-working professionals within the district by dragging this process through the mud.”

Sweeny mentioned an offer was brought to paraprofessionals’ attention, offering paraprofessionals an average increase of 15 percent over four years, a 30-percent increase over the hourly living wage.

“If paraprofessionals want to be paid as teachers, there are many pathways available for them to pursue that path. Demanding an unreasonable contract is not one of those pathways,” said Sweeney.

In the weeks before the protest, there had been two meditation sessions. Sweeney said, “mediations are successful only when both parties are reasonable, contemplative, fair and honest. I’m hopeful we can still get there.”

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.