Parents and church fighting to keep Wilbraham Nursery School open

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP)- The future of the Wilbraham United Church Nursery School is in question following an announcement that the school will be closing at the end of December.

A meeting was held today at the church between parents and church officials about the school’s future.

Pastor Chip Hurd told 22News that multiple financial issues lead to this announcement and the school currently faces a deficit of about $35,000 for the rest of the school year.

“We’ve got teachers we need to pay, we’ve got lights we need to keep on, we’ve got custodians we need to pay and we still want to provide supplies for kids we would like to be able to let them get out in this wonderful community we have and experience what the word is like outside,” Pastor Chip said.

The Nursery school has been attended by kids ages 2-5 for about 60 years. The school has been able to pay for their own expenses in the past but recently funds have been covered by the church.

Pastor Chip said enrollment has nearly dropped in half from 50 students to about 28.

Parents who attended today’s meeting told 22News they were frustrated about the lack of communication from the church about the school’s scheduled closing.

“It’s difficult because there are not a lot of openings elsewhere. A lot of parents put a lot of time and energy into finding a place for their child so when they find that and it all of a sudden gets uprooted it’s concerning,” Jessica Rohan, a parent of a student, said.

“Part of the reason that it was difficult to communicate that is because we were holding out hope and continue to hold out hope. I think that working together we can make it happen as long as we continue to communicate with one another and move forward,” Pastor Chip said.

Parents and members of the church suggested a gofundme page and multiple other fundraising methods as ways to raise money.

Pastor Chip and parents are hoping to have a plan to keep the school open in place by their next meeting on November 18.