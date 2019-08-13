Parents and players enjoy Babe Ruth World Series quarterfinals in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, the quarter-finals of the Babe Ruth World Series playoffs were played early, to avoid the rain.

Pittsfield, playing in white uniforms and representing New England took on Janesville Wisconsin, representing the Ohio Valley.

The game was played at Bullens Field in Westfield. Fans from both teams cheered on from the bleachers.

One Pittsfield father told 22news, it’s exciting and a little nerve-wracking to watch his son play.

“It’s been a great experience. The kids have loved it, the parents have loved it,” said Allen Gutzmer.

“We’ve had a great time with all the Pittsfield support coming out.”

Pittsfield lost the game 4 to 3.