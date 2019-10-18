Part of Pleasant Street in East Longmeadow closed after police called to car fire

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Pleasant Street in East Longmeadow is currently closed, and multiple police and fire officials are in the area Thursday night.

According to Officer Daniel Manley of the East Longmeadow Police Department, police were called to 33 Pleasant St. after reports of a car on fire around 8:20 p.m.

There is currently no word on injuries or cause.

A 22News crew on Pleasant St. is reporting at least three police cruisers and fire crews surrounding a home and bright lights shining on the house.

