Part of Route 5 in Longmeadow closed due to car crash
LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Part of Route 5 in Longmeadow just before the Longmeadow town line is closed due to a car crash.

Route 5 (Longmeadow St) is shut down at the CT line, due to a major traffic accident. Please avoid that area. We will provide updates as we get them. Thank you.

Our 22News crew saw a truck involved with debris on the top of the car and all over the road, and the road is closed off with police tape around the area.

According to our 22News crew, there are about 12 police cars including Longmeadow Police, Enfield Police and State Police assisting with the accident.

22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

