Part of Stebbins Rd. in Monson closed after car hits utility pole, driver arrested

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Stebbins Road in Monson is closed after police say a car struck a utility pole and drove off early Monday evening.

Police have blocked off the area of 95 Stebbins Rd., and are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours until National Grid crews repair the damaged utility pole.

Photo: Monson Police Department

The car that hit the pole was located in Wilbraham on Monson Rd., by the Wilbraham Police Department, who called Monson Police.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is facing several charges.