On Sunday, May 28, 2023 at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 324 Main Street for a report of a building collapse. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: In the early hours of Monday, Memorial Day, law enforcement kept a close eye on downtown Davenport near the side of a partial building collapse, to redirect pedestrians and drivers.

Emergency and construction vehicles were parked in the area near the 300 block of Main Street, where an apartment building partially collapsed and an investigation continues.

Barricades and signs kept pedestrians and drivers away from a large part of downtown Davenport early Monday. (photo by Linda Cook)

After a partial building collapse in Davenport, Fire Chief Mike Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson gave an initial incident brief on site. To view that briefing, click here.

Here is what Local 4 News knows so far:

At approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 300 block of Main St. for a report of a building collapse. Crews from Davenport Fire, Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works have been on scene to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident including utility disconnection.

The public is asked to avoid the downtown area. The north side of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point.

The structure was built in the early 1900s.

According to its website, the six-story building has 86 units. Monthly rental prices range from $600 for a studio apartment to $2,350 for a three-bedroom, the website says.

