Parts of southeastern Mass scheduled for mosquito spraying

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will be spraying for mosquitoes in the southeastern part of the state for the second time in two weeks.

Aerial spraying will be conducted in areas of Bristol and Plymouth counties beginning Wednesday night.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed two human cases of Triple-E in Grafton and southern Plymouth County earlier this month.

According to the D.P.H., spraying only occurs when the risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis expands over a wide geographical area.

In western Massachusetts, mosquitoes have only tested positive for West Nile virus here in Hadley.

The triple-E has not been confirmed in the area, therefore there is no need for aerial spraying.

There has not been any reports of human cases of triple-E or West Nile in western Massachusetts.