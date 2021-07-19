Parts of the Erie Canal have been closed due to rainfall and high water levels

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Canal Corporation is announcing that the Erie Canal is closed from Lock E-2 in Waterford into Lock E-19 in Frankfort due to continued high river flows and heavy rainfall.
You can view a of the affected areas at https://www.canals.ny.gov/navinfo/charts/14786e40.png and https://www.canals.ny.gov/navinfo/charts/14786e24.png
NOTE: Features along the Erie Canal are listed by mileage
Further updates and information can be found at Canals.NY.gov and on Facebook and Twitter. Users can also register to receive updates through the “Notice to Mariners” notification program at http://www.canals.ny.gov/wwwapps/navinfo/navinfo.aspx?waterway=erieeasternEr