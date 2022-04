LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The LYA is offering Seder-To-Stay Friday and Saturday to discuss Passover and the significance of the seder.

This is a two night event, starting Friday night which will have a pre-sedar buffet with interactive Passover activities, stories, and songs.

LYA will also be providing meals to go with curbside pick-up. The second seder night will follow a more traditional format but will still be interactive for all participants.