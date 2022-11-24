PALMER, MA. (WWLP) – High School Football Fever was no less fervent in the gridiron communities east of Springfield where Pathfinder Tech Pioneers hosted the Belchertown Orioles.

It went down at St. Joseph’s field in the Thorndyke section of Palmer. Pathfinder will now bragging rights with a 47-22 victory over their long time rivals.

22News caught up with Pathfinder Tech Principal Carrie Auffrey, after the game where she stated “This is really special, it’s a holiday. All these people here to support our school, it’s really amazing.”

Pathfinder and Belchertown continue their Thanksgiving holiday tradition of Western Massachusetts high school football.