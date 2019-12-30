Breaking News
Gunshot victim found on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died
1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Amherst Senior Center Amvets Post 74 Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Deerfield Town Offices Easthampton Savings Bank Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Franklin First Federal Credit Union Freedom Credit Union Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community College Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Savings Bank Hubbard Memorial Library LifePath Ludlow Boys & Girls Club MassHire Springfield Career Center Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Northampton Cooperative Bank Senior Center - Shelburne Falls South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging Southampton Town Offices Sunderland Public Library Tilton Library VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Westfield Atheneum Westfield State University Whately Public library Young Men's Library Assoc.

Patriot fans hopeful despite Dolphins loss

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive end Trent Harris in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The New England Patriots are headed to the playoffs for the 17th time in the Brady-Belichick era, but not in the way they wanted.

The Patriots fell 24-27 to the Miami Dolphins, which means they are seeded third in the AFC and won’t have a bye week.

22News spoke with one Patriots fan in downtown Springfield who said even though the team doesn’t have home field advantage, he likes their chances.

“I think they’re going to win their home against Tennessee,” said Kevin Cavanaugh of Springfield. “But after that its going to be tough sledding if they have to go on the road against Kansas City and Baltimore, but it’s not like it can’t be done, it can be done.”

The Patriots first round match-up will take place this Saturday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Patriots info, NFL Standings, and team coverage on Patriots.com »

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter