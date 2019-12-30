Patriot fans hopeful despite Dolphins loss

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive end Trent Harris in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The New England Patriots are headed to the playoffs for the 17th time in the Brady-Belichick era, but not in the way they wanted.

The Patriots fell 24-27 to the Miami Dolphins, which means they are seeded third in the AFC and won’t have a bye week.

22News spoke with one Patriots fan in downtown Springfield who said even though the team doesn’t have home field advantage, he likes their chances.

“I think they’re going to win their home against Tennessee,” said Kevin Cavanaugh of Springfield. “But after that its going to be tough sledding if they have to go on the road against Kansas City and Baltimore, but it’s not like it can’t be done, it can be done.”

The Patriots first round match-up will take place this Saturday at home against the Tennessee Titans.