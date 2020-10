WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- President Donald Trump “has continued to improve" but faced serious symptoms on Friday, the White House physician said Sunday, seeking to clarify contradictory statements and confusion that previously raised questions about the seriousness of the president’s condition.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged the confusion and offered new details as he addressed the media from on the steps of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump was being treated for COVID-19.