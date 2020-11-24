Patriots’ Burkhead confirms he’s out for season with knee injury

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) is taken off the field by cart after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, Burkhead posted on social media that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.”

Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days. Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021. 🙏 — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) November 24, 2020

The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of New England’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

His injury is the latest blow to a Patriots running back group that has already had to make several adjustments.

