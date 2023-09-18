FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) — The Patriots faced off against another AFC East division team in the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football, but were unfortunately unable to stop their high powered offense. The final score was Miami 24 and the Patriots 17. But, it’s still Sunday Night Football right here at Gillette Stadium and this highly anticipated matchup had fans pumped up.

It’s week two of the NFL season and the Patriots are hosting Sunday Night Football vs divisional rival the Miami Dolphins. And, on a beautiful afternoon in Foxboro, tens of thousands of fans came the stadium hours before game time to tailgate with friends.

“I love the whole experience, it’s why we’re here so early,” said Kevin Nobile of Peabody. “I’m looking forward to a great game, a great win”

“They’re my football friends. We’re football friends, known for each other for a fair number of years,” expressed Peter Poraer of Rhode Island.

The Patriots are 0-1 on the season following a loss at home last Sunday vs the defending NFC champion Eagles. In week 2 it doesn’t get any easier, with a matchup vs a familiar foe and divisional rival the Miami Dolphins, who boast an explosive offense and are coming off a week 1 victory against the Chargers.

Regardless of the tough matchup fans were out keeping up traditions, tailgating, and looking forward to the game after a disappointing, but promising week 1.