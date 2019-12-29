Patriots fans get the chance to don all six Super Bowl rings

News

by: Carl Sisson

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots fans had the opportunity to be part of the teams history and try on their six championship rings.

Rings from Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII were on display at the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro Saturday.

The Patriots quest for ring number seven continues Sunday at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12 as the they take on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium for the final regular game of the season.

With a win, the Pats will clinch a first round by in the playoffs.

  • New England Nation – 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WPRI 12
  • Game Day Live – 12 p.m. on WPRI.com and Facebook
  • Kickoff – 1 p.m.
  • Patriots Wrap – 11:45 p.m. Sunday on WPRI 12

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football