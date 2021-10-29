Patriots head west looking to get back to .500

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots are headed west in Week 8 to face the Los Angeles Chargers. With a win, the Patriots would move back to .500 on the season.

The Chargers are 4-2 and coming off a bye week. Just last year, the Patriots dominated the Chargers 45-0 at SoFi Stadium. But this is a new Chargers team, starting at the top with first-year head coach Brandon Staley.

“Some of the same players played in the game last year, but overall it’s a different-looking team,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said.

Belichick went on to complement the job Staley has done creating positive momentum on the team.

“They’re very explosive,” Belichick added. “They lead the league in fourth-quarter scoring.”

The Patriots had perfect attendance of the 53-man roster at practice Wednesday and Thursday. The team practiced indoors for the first time this season due to weather conditions. Belichick noted that the Patriots will be playing indoors this week in L.A.

There were two new defensive backs seen at practice on Wednesday, an area where the Patriots have gotten thing, particularly after losing Jonathan Jones for the season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have signed Poole to their practice squad.

According to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels, the Patriots have signed cornerback De’Vante Bausby to the practice squad.

Additionally, ESPN is reporting that the Patriots are signing linebacker Calvin Munson off the Dolphins practice squad.

Cornerback Shaun Wade also returned after missing three weeks with a concussion. Offensive tackle Trent Brown was not seen at practice despite being eligible to return from injured reserve.