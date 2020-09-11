Patriots hold final practice ahead of season opener

TIMBER CREEK CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A cloned Texas horse named Kurt, born with genetic material from another horse that was cryopreserved for 40 years, has the potential to save what is thought to be the last truly wild breed, the Przewalski's horse.

Przewalski's horses are thought to be distant cousins of the domestic horse and once ran free in Europe and Asia before changes in the environment and competition with man and livestock led to their decline, according to the National Zoo. The wild horses have a distinct zebra-like mane that stands erect, along with stripes below their knees and a dark, plumed tail.