Patriots prep for Texans amid roster moves

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Week 4 and the Patriots’ highly anticipated matchup against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers came and went, but the news surrounding the team has yet to slow down. Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the Patriots and all-pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore were parting ways.

“There have been a number of things that have gone on for a long period of time and finally we just mutually reached the point that we reached. I absolutely appreciate and feel strongly about the player and the person. Unfortunately, like I said, we decided to part ways. Don’t have any other comment on that right now,” said head coach Bill Belichick.

The former defensive player of the year has spent the start of the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

“That’s one of my best friends, so obviously I was looking forward to it, but it didn’t work out and knowing him… he’s going to bounce back. He’s elite at what he does and I’m looking forward to supporting him where he goes and plays high level football like always,” said linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

He is eligible to return after Week 6, it just will not be with the Patriots. According to Schefter, Gilmore has been traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

In addition to the Gilmore move, linebacker Jamie Collins’ agent from GSE Worldwide posted on Twitter that the Patriots have signed him following his release from Detroit at the end of September. This would mark Collins’ third stint with the team.

The Patriots are preparing to face the Texans this Sunday in Houston. Both teams are 1-3 on the season, looking to turn things around starting in Week 5.