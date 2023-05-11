FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tom Brady is heading back to Foxboro, but not to play football.

The New England Patriots announced they will honor Brady at their home opener this fall.

Brady retired from the NFL back in February.

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he said in a video posted on social media.

On Feb 1, 2022, Brady said he was retiring from the league to focus his time and energy on other things, but then 40 days later he unretired saying there was “unfinished business.“

The quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final three seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowls.

The full NFL schedule, including when the Patriots’ home opener game will be, will be announced at 8 p.m. Thursday.