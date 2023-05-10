FRANKFURT (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will make their debut in Germany this November against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Wednesday.

The game will be played in Frankfurt on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

“Germany has some of the most passionate sports fans in the world and has always been an international leader in enthusiasm for American football and the NFL,” said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots.

“I’m thrilled to play a home game in this new market and to continue to build upon our team’s long history and engagement with German fans,” Kraft continued. “Our goal is to connect with fans at the local level and I look forward to expanding that fan base and fostering additional relationships and opportunities for partnership in Germany as well as Austria and Switzerland.”

The Patriots are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries outside of the United States.

Since the launch of the international series in 2007, the Patriots have played three games overseas, including two in London and one in Mexico — they won all three.

Fans can register their interest in buying tickets online.

The rest of the Patriots’ schedule will be released Thursday, along with every other team in the NFL.