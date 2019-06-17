Paving, construction projects taking place around Chicopee this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of paving and construction projects are taking place around Chicopee this week.

According to the City of Chicopee’s current construction schedule, beginning Monday paving will be taking place on Meadow Street between Thomas and Elizabeth Streets and on Pine Street. Paving scheduled for Meadow Street is part of ongoing structure adjustments in the area.

Due to trench paving, there will be no parking allowed on Pine Street from Broadway to Summer Street Monday and Tuesday.

Construction of driveways and sidewalks will be taking place on Harvard Street, Summer Street, Muzzy Street, Charles Street, and Walnut Street. This work will go until June 25. Sidewalk construction on Beauchamp Terrace also began Monday.

Additionally, on North Chicopee Street road reconstruction began Monday.

The city is asking drivers to try to avoid the areas where work is taking place if possible, and to plan on delays when driving through the areas.

All work is subject to change without notice.