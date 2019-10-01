Paving project to force road closures in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Two roads in Northampton will be closed throughout the day on Tuesday for a paving project.

The city of Northampton told 22News that crews will pave Chesterfield Road from 7:00AM until 5:00PM. Both Chesterfield Road and Montague Road will be closed to traffic. People who live on these streets, as well as emergency vehicles, will be the only ones to have access to these roads.

Drivers are encouraged to find another way to get where they’re going and to expect traffic delays.