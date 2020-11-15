Pawtucket man hit, killed by truck while crossing I-195

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man died Saturday evening after he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross I-195 in Swansea.

Massachusetts State Police said the collision took place around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 8.

The 47-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was riding in a truck heading westbound when he got into a fight with a driver, according to police.

The driver pulled over and the man then got out, ran across the westbound lanes and entered the eastbound side of the highway where he was hit by a truck driven by a 21-year-old Lincoln man, police said.

Troopers arrived to find the victim in the roadway and despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to police, and both drivers stayed at the scene following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.