CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Deputy Sheriffs will be participating in a 14-week Peace Officer Standard Training Program with the Chicopee Police Department.

Deputy Sheriffs will go through four phases of training, daily observation reports, and performance evaluations needed to perform duties as peace officers.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi say this partnership will be a great way to ensure officers are working in accordance with the highest standards within the communities they serve.