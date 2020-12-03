Peaches Records: A Wonderland of New Orleans Music

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club has closed most of its programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they're launching a fund drive to reopen.

The non-profit club that operates river-based sporting activities ceased operations and ended most of its programming on March 13, 2020. PVRC representatives announced on Thursday they are launching a fund drive to regain resources needed to reopen once the pandemic subsides.