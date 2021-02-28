Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Route 93 northbound, in Medford.

According to Massachusetts State Police on Sunday at around 12:01 a.m. they received a report of a body on the roadway.

The police and EMS personnel found a 22-year-old woman on the road and determined she was dead.

The investigation suggests the woman was getting out of a friend’s car that was on the highway when she was struck and killed by another car.

According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the facts and circumstances of the accident are still being investigated.

The Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County are also assisting in the investigation of the deadly accident.