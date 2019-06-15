Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on South Street Friday night.

Police, fire, and EMS were called to the South Street area around 9:30 p.m., for the accident. The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Officers from the Lenox Police Department were called to assist and Northbound traffic on Route 7 was diverted at Holmes Road in Lenox. The road has since reopened.

Pittsfield Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Silver at (413) 448-9700, ext. 596.