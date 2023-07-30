SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A person was hit by a car on Sunday night at Hickory and Walnut Streets in Springfield.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital and the extend of their injuries is not known. The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating.
22News will continue to follow this story and provide an update when more information becomes available.
