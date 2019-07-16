Pelham man arrested after allegedly refusing to pull over for Northampton PD, running away

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pelham man was arrested in Northampton Monday night after he allegedly refused to stop for police and ran away.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, the 36-year-old man had an arrest warrant out of Springfield District Court. She said an officer attempted to pull him over on Bridge Street after noticing he had expired registration, but he did not stop.

Kasper said the man stopped his car in a grassy area at a condominium complex and ran away. He was found a short time later hiding behind a boulder in the woods.

The man was taken into custody on the arrest warrant and also cited for operating an unregistered vehicle.