PELHAM, New Hampshire (WWLP) – Investigators have identified the shooter who wounded two people at a wedding in Pelham on Saturday.

37-year-old Dale Halloway shot the Bishop and bride of the wedding.

75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate was presiding over the ceremony and was shot in the chest.

The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was hit in the arm. Both are expected to be okay.

Wedding guests tackled Halloway shortly after he opened fire and subdued him until police arrived.