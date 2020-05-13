Pelosi to address graduates at Smith virtual commencement

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to address Smith College seniors at a virtual commencement this weekend.

The ceremony Sunday prompted by the coronavirus pandemic includes the conferral of degrees and the reading of the names of every graduating senior, according to a statement Tuesday from Kathleen McCartney, president of the women’s college in Northampton.

An in-person event celebrating the class of 2020 will be held on campus at a date to be determined sometime during he next academic year, the school said. Graduates will receive their diplomas by mail. About 635 undergraduates and 51 gradate students are scheduled to received degrees.