Pennsylvania woman mauled by roommate’s pit bulls

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 60-year-old Perry County woman was found dead outside her Miller Township home recently after a passerby reported a woman laying in the front yard.

Pennsylvania State Police said Rhoda Wagner was caring for her roommate’s three pit bull terriers on July 28 when they attacked her.

Investigators said Wagner was alone at the time of the incident but had been taking care of the animals in her home for over a month. The reason the dogs attacked is unknown.

The passerby told police the dogs were running loose in the yard when Wagner’s body was found. The three dogs were euthanized at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area with the consent of their owner.