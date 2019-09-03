People in Agawam line Main St. to pay respects to fallen soldier

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – American flags lined on Main Street in Agawam as the body of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa was brought from Bethany Assembly of God Church to Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“I just heartfelt sorrow for the loss,” said William Fairlie of Agawam.

People of all ages who never met Deleon-Figueroa, lined the route to show their respect for the Chicopee native and Green Beret who died fighting for our country in Afghanistan last month.

“My brother was a 33-year naval veteran and I supported the military all my life,” said Marilyn Curry.

Amy Iellamo told 22News she wanted to show her son Nicholas the sacrifice soldiers make.

“We think it’s important to honor the fallen,” she explained. “It’s beautiful, and breathtaking, and very sad all at the same time. It’s important to let them know that we are here supporting them.”

“I was sad, but I’m also happy he did what he did,” said Nicholas Iellamo.

One woman told 22News what she would say to Deleon-Figueroa if she could.

“I would say thank you, but instead of just saying something, I would hug him,” said Elizabeth Fairlie. “It’s so sad to have to see something like this.”