People out exercising, walking dogs early morning to beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even before the western Massachusetts air quality alert began at 10:00 this morning, it was hot and humid.

“Right now it’s really warm,” said Ann Marie Brown of Springfield. “We tried to get out early to get our early morning walk.”

Some people in Springfield, like Brown, had to start their morning routines a bit earlier than usual today because of the heat.

Kevin Ross and two friends were in Forest Park at 8:00 a.m., trying to get a workout in before the heat became too much.

“We are out here a little early because of this heat,” said Ross. “We are trying to beat the heat, but it feels like it’s too hot. I think we are too late!”

Doctors say that hydration is very important on hot days, and people should try to exercise outdoors early in the morning or later in the evening when it’s cooler.

“We are about to spend a half hour to an hour here so I made sure I have my water,” added Brown.

And even the dogs need to stay hydrated on hot days. One dog was on an early morning walk, and cooled off with a drink from the fountain followed by a breezy motorcycle ride.

“She likes going for motorcycle rides,” said Joe Blay of Springfield.

Spencer Beaver told 22News, he always walks his dogs early to avoid the heat.

“I try and keep the walks kind of short because I don’t want them to suffer in the heat,” said Beaver.