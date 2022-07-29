(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A female Peregrine Falcon from Erie is in treatment at Tamarack Wildlife Center.

According to the wildlife center, the falcon had a fractured wing and wounds after she was found injured near Wintergreen Gorge.

The bird was banded in Toronto, Canada in 2020 and she is the great granddaughter of Peregrines in Rochester, New York. The falcon was given the nickname “Epione,” a Greek goddess.

Examination and X-rays show that the bird has a fractured wing and was illegally shot at some point in her life, according to Tamarack Wildlife Center.

She will receive surgery on August 2 to pin her fractured wing and will complete her rehabilitation at the wildlife center.

The hope is, if all goes well, that Epione will be released back to the skies in Erie.

Peregrines were placed on the endangered species list in 1970 after their population crashed due to the use of the DDT chemical on agricultural crops. The birds were federally removed from endangerment in 1999 and they were taken off the Pennsylvania threatened list in the fall of 2021.

They are still protected under the Migratory Bird Act of 1918.