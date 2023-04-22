SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Performance Project came together on Saturday night to hold its 2023 benefit concert “Shout! Elevate! Inspire!” The Evening featured music, poetry, and theater by local artists and took place at Springfield Technical Community College.

The Performance Project works to bring people together to create theater and visual art through multi-generational collaborations. The benefit on Saturday was no exception.

“The Performance Project and First Generation is a place where young people and adults can come together to talk to each other, and look for opportunities to support each other, and have a more loving, caring, and respectful community,” expressed James Arana, Co-Director of the Performance Project.

Members of the Performance Project participate in artistic training, mentoring, and leadership development. The organization looks to engage audiences in dialogue about oppression and liberation, and celebrate humanity through the arts.