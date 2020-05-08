Person hit and killed by airplane on ABIA runway Thursday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a passenger plane after it landed on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday night.

According to a statement from ABIA, the crew of Southwest Flight 1392 reported seeing “an unauthorized individual” on runway 17-Right at 8:12 p.m. ABIA says an Airport Operations crew found the person who had been hit.

Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, ABIA said the runway would reopen and operations would resume.

The crime scene has been cleared and maintenance is preparing the runway to reopen. Operations will resume as normal and AUS will continue to work closely with APD on the ongoing investigation. No additional available information is available at this time. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Thursday night, saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a pedestrian fatality on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.



According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.



The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle subsequently reported finding the victim on the runway. FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.



Please contact the Austin Police Department and the Austin Aviation Department for additional information about the victim and the operating status of the airport.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement to KXAN Thursday night:

Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely this evening at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after being cleared to land on runway 17R. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to a gate where all Customers and Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight’s flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response.

KXAN’s Alex Caprariello was at ABIA on Thursday night and spoke to two travelers in from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. The passengers were not aboard the plane involved in the incident, nevertheless, they were shaken upon landing and learning the news.

“It’s just mind-blowing,” said Pierce Gulley. “When you’re landing, you’re not thinking about, ‘Is there another person or vehicle on the runway?’ It’s not something that crosses your mind, but we’re just lucky to be here in one piece and safe.”

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.