Person of interest named in Molly Bish murder after 20 years, suspect died in 2016

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A person of interest has been named in the 20-year-old cold case murder of Molly Bish, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to District Attorney Joseph Early, Francis “Frank” P Sumner Sr., a man who died in 2016, is being investigated in the murder of the 16-year-old in June 2000.







The 16-year-old vanished after being dropped off at Comins Pond on the morning of June 27, 2000.

Molly’s whereabouts remained a mystery for nearly three years until her body was found in a wooded area of Palmer. Her killer, however, has never been brought to justice.

Sumner was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas, according to the DA’s office. He lived in Spencer before he died.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help with information relative to Sumner’s employment practices/personnel, associates, vehicles, travel, and any known habits.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-453-7575.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.