HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP)– A person was struck and killed by a train in Hartford Friday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation reports that a trespasser was hit and killed by an Amtrak train.

According to Amtrak Northeast, the train was traveling from Washington D.C. to St. Albans, Vermont.

Commuters should expect delays.

Train 56 is currently stopped outside of Hartford (HFD) due to police activity. More information to come. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 25, 2019