Pet advocates recommend leaving your pets out of 4th of July celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet advocates are asking pet owners to reconsider bringing their dog to fireworks displays this 4th of July.

They’re also encouraging them to create safe spaces for their pets at home during the Independence Day holiday.

Pet shelters often see an increase in stray dogs during the weeks leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

Celebratory patriotism isn’t as well received by little Fido as it is by the rest of the family.

Kelly Keating of Longmeadow told 22News what her dog’s reaction would be, saying, “I think if it was a really loud noise she would be skittish, just because she really is young.”

While we love to include our pets in family activities, Lee Chambers with the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield said on this particular holiday, it’s best to leave them at home. She told 22News, “It hurts their ears. Their ears are extremely sensative and those booms are painful. When they’re really caught off-guard and they’re frightened, they can break a leash or break a restraint.”

If your dog still gets anxious, even at home from loud fireworks in the distance, advocates suggest crating your pet. Many dogs find the crate to be a safe space.

You can also invest in an anxiety vest for pets. John Eisler of Longmeadow explained, “It gives them a gentle squeeze and makes them feel a little more secure. That’s actually a good thing if you have a dog that’s reactive to loud noises.”

And if you don’t have an anxiety vest, Chambers suggests a snug t-shirt.