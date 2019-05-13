Pet Corner: Argon

Name: Argon

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Gender: Male

Age: 10 years

Color: Black

Argon is a sweet kitty who has a friendly manner. In fact, he’s in a colony room at our Springfield Adoption Center, and that’s where our friendliest cats are!

He’s very lively and he loves to jump, pounce and play. This handsome fellow is hoping that his new home will have a claw-sharpening post for him…he likes to keep his nails in shape and his paws attractive!

Come to Springfield and meet this dapper guy. He’s waiting to make your acquaintance.

