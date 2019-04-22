Pet corner: Charlie

Name: Charlie

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Guinea pig

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Color: Black, Brown and White

Background

Meet Charlie! This little fellow is a staff favorite because he’s very friendly and interactive. He’s been waiting for a home for a few weeks now, and we really hope he’ll find a great person or family soon. Charlie came to Dakin because his person was moving and couldn’t bring him along. Fortunately, Charlie has his best buddy with him, his stuffed giraffe! We’ll want his adopter to bring home his favorite toy so Charlie can have his bestie with him always! Charlie enjoys his “out of cage” time and being cuddled, so get ready to fall in love with this special boy.

Guinea pig facts/tips:

· Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

· Their diet consists mostly of pellet food, but also should include leafy greens and some vegetables and fruits

· They rarely bite but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

· Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let him play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that he might chew on

· Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

Events/Other Topics

Puppy Pop-Up – This Saturday, April 27 from 2-4pm at 171 Union Street in Springfield

Help socialize our puppies and grab a few cuddles of your own! A 20-minute small group socialization session with a litter of puppies is just $25 per person and helps shape these puppies into confident, social, friendly dogs. What’s even better is that every dollar raised will go directly to help Dakin animals! To sign up for your session, click here.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org

